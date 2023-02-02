For WLRN News, I’m [your name] in Miami: Seeking fall 2024 interns

WLRN News is seeking up to two talented journalists to join us for our fall 2024 internships.

We are a small but mighty team that punches above our weight, and we rely on our interns to help us cover the constant inundation of news that South Florida is known for. That means, in this position, you’ll be pitching, reporting and producing stories for our radio newscasts, public affairs programs and WLRN.org.

In recent years, our interns have assisted with coverage of some of the biggest news stories in the region, including the 2018 Parkland school shooting, the 2021 condominium collapse in Surfside, elections and hurricanes. Some of our interns’ stories have even gone national on NPR and radio programs like Marketplace.

Throughout the experience, you’ll receive training, coaching and mentorship from our team of top-notch journalists.We also provide audio recording equipment that’s yours to keep.

For the fall, we will welcome either one full-time intern or two part-time interns, depending on candidate interest and availability.

Internships are 12 weeks, and pay is $16 per hour.

REQUIREMENTS



Solid understanding of journalism and journalism ethics

Demonstrated interest in pursuing journalism professionally

Interest in the news, writing and multimedia storytelling

Familiarity with WLRN Public Media

Familiarity with AP Style and ability to meet deadline

South Florida residency required

Your own, reliable transportation

PREFERRED SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS



Experience with audio, photo, video editing or web design/programming

Familiarity with public media journalistic values

TO APPLY

Please submit a cover letter, resume, contact information for two professional references and three samples of your journalistic work (these can be audio, web, print or multimedia reporting projects) to Director of Enterprise Journalism Jessica Bakeman at jbakeman@wlrnnews.org.

Applications for fall are due by 4:59 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024. Internship will begin in August or September.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of three consecutive national Edward R. Murrow awards: for Excellence in Writing in 2023, Excellence in Digital in 2022, and Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio in 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news, storytelling and analysis for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, WLRN.org, social media and podcasts.

