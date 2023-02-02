For WLRN News, I’m [your name] in Miami: Seeking summer interns

That says a lot about how important our internship program is as a pipeline of talent into our newsroom — and talent is what we’re after.

WLRN News is seeking two talented journalists to join us full time for 12 weeks this summer.

We are a small but mighty team that punches above our weight, and we rely on our summer interns to help us cover the constant inundation of news that South Florida is known for. That means, in this position, you’ll be pitching, reporting and producing stories for the radio, our website and social media.

In recent years, our interns have assisted with coverage of some of the biggest news stories in the region, including the 2018 Parkland school shooting, the 2021 condominium collapse in Surfside and last year’s midterm elections. Some of our interns’ stories have even gone national on NPR and radio programs like Marketplace .

Throughout the experience, you’ll receive training, coaching and mentorship from our team of top-notch journalists (follow us on Twitter !).We also provide audio recording equipment that’s yours to keep. Pay for full-time interns is $500 a week.

REQUIREMENTS

Solid understanding of journalism and journalism ethics

Demonstrated interest in pursuing journalism professionally

Interest in the news, writing and multimedia storytelling

Familiarity with WLRN Public Media

Familiarity with AP Style and ability to meet deadline

South Florida residency required

Your own, reliable transportation



PREFERRED SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS

Experience with audio, photo, video editing or web design/programming

Familiarity with public media journalistic values



TO APPLY

Please submit a cover letter, resume, contact information for two professional references and three samples of your journalistic work (these can be audio, web, print or multimedia reporting projects) to Director of Enterprise Journalism Jessica Bakeman at jbakeman@wlrnnews.org.

Deadline to apply is 4:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2022.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Digital for 2022 and Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news, storytelling and analysis for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, WLRN.org, social media and podcasts.

Copyright 2023 WLRN 91.3 FM