Midlevel Gifts Officer, WLRN Public Media

Travel: This can be a remote position with minimum travel time spent working from the home office location, visiting donors on occasion and attending local events.

Purpose of position

Working together with the Director of Major Gifts, in collaboration with the Membership team, to secure funds for WLRN by managing Circle of Friends and assure a high rate of donor retention and engagement by employing strategies which value and encourage WLRN donors to upgrade annual and monthly giving and ongoing involvement. The program’s goals are to enhance the experience of mid-level donors (defined as $1200-$4,999), to increase their retention rates, to increase their giving over time, and to identify donors who can move into the major gift portfolio (having major gift capacity and wanting deeper engagement with WLRN).

Ongoing responsibilities:

1. Manages relationships with approximately 500-700 mid-level donors in a tiered portfolio. The portfolio will be defined with input from the Director of Major Gifts, the Membership Director and other WLRN executives and consultants as appropriate.

2. Engages donors through consistent and active communication to cultivate, steward and solicit support through various channels including phone, email, US mail and on occasion virtual or in-person visits, with emphasis placed on thanking donors, donor retention and increased giving.

3. Uses pre-existing or specifically created content such as newsletter articles, updates on station activities or events to create personal touchpoints for donors based on their interests and giving. Determines which donors would benefit from more personalized or more frequent contact.

4. Promptly acknowledges gifts from donors and identify other donors who may be mid-level donor candidates.

5. Keep accurate communication records in Allegiance CRM and develop reports to track and report on progress.

6. Identify donors who want a deeper engagement with WLRN for introduction and “hand off” of relationship management to a major gift officer or senior level executive as appropriate.

7. Serve as the department primary Allegiance CRM liaison with to ensure that segmentation, coding and reporting for mid-level and major gift portfolios are serving WLRN’s needs.

8. Identify and implement any wealth screening or other professional tools.

9. Join WLRN program, cultivation and stewardship events as needed.

10. Stay abreast of tax laws pertinent to charitable giving and keep current on community issues which pertain to WLRN and its mission.

11. Keep current on and conversant with WLRN strategic priorities, programs and projects.

12. Other miscellaneous duties and projects as assigned

Accountability - Performance will be measured by:

1. Demonstrated ability to value, develop, deepen and sustain positive relationships with donors.

2. Producing precise work and paying attention to detail.

3. Excellent phone, written, e-mail, and interpersonal skills

4. Genuine curiosity in people, an interest in engaging donors, and uncovering their passions and interests.

5. Highly self-motivated capability while being able to both take and seek direction, and work collaboratively within a team.

6. Ability to concisely communicate planned gift platforms.

7. Desire to work in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

8. Ability to create reasonable financial goals for each donor which are based on their giving and their potential

9. Ability to retain and upgrade donors.

10. Ability to secure project and organization information and create and write effective offers, proposals and asks. Ability to secure information that can be sent back to donors to report on how their donation was used.

11. Ability to create timely reports that reflect caseload performance.

12. Ability to have a good relationship with peers and management and maintain a positive and constructive attitude while solving problems.

13. Ability to be a team player and protect the mission, goals and values of WLRN.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience

· At least 2 years of development, marketing and/or fundraising within public media experience required

· Proficiency in Microsoft programs: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

· Experience with CRM related systems, preferably Allegiance

· Strong project management skills and keen attention to detail

· Confidence and humility to connect with people from a variety of backgrounds

· Passionate about public media, knowledge of its mission and vision

· Fundraising campaign experience a plus

Approximate hours per week required by position: This is an exempt position requiring a minimum of 40 hours per week. Occasional weekend and evening work.