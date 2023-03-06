Senior Editor, WLRN Public Media

Position Summary

The Senior Editor is the primary editor of WLRN News' award-winning feature reporting across all platforms. This editor will guide the creation of feature-length segments for radio as well as digital stories and multimedia elements for WLRN.org. The editor will shape incoming pitches from WLRN News journalists and coach them through the reporting and production process.

We are looking for a creative and innovative audio storyteller and, ideally, an experienced editor of long-form radio journalism. This individual will edit radio stories aloud with reporters, working collaboratively to ensure the highest standards of journalistic accuracy and ethics, as well as to convey their reporting artfully, with attention to story structure, narratives and use of sound. This individual will edit a variety of beats, including Latin America and immigration, environment, health and local government accountability.

This individual will be a key member of the editing team, assisting with editing daily radio and digital stories as necessary.

The Senior Editor will manage three to five reporters, and therefore this individual must be a skilled, compassionate and empathetic leader. WLRN News managers must be champions of our culture and ideals: mutual respect, kindness and openness, self care and work-life balance.

Responsibilities

Oversee production and scheduling of feature-length radio reports for broadcast and accompanying digital stories Coach reporters to come up with approaches that emphasize the news department’s core values of journalistic accuracy and ethics, sense of place, and sound-rich narrative storytelling Establish and maintain a story planning and communications process Manage reporters Collaborate with WLRN’s news partners Fill-in for other staff as needed Performs all administrative duties as assigned, including timesheets, vacation scheduling and payment of freelancers Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings consistent with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media Effectively engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships Other duties as assigned

Requirements

Minimum requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent

Minimum 5 years of journalism experience, including 1 year of editing experience

Excellent knowledge of and broad experience in broadcast journalism, including reporting, researching, writing, interviewing, and editing

Strong background in enterprise journalism

Experience in public radio audio production and sound mixing

Strong storytelling skills and familiarity with public media news and values

Ability to successfully meet deadlines, handle multiple responsibilities under pressure

Strong critical judgment skills and the ability to make decisions regarding credibility

Proven ability to work collaboratively with multiple stakeholders and partners

Preferred Skills and Experience: