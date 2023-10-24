ERP Director, Media Programs - Open position

OCCUPATIONAL SUMMARY

The ERP Director manages the day-to-day activities of teams working in business processes for Business Operations, Human Resources, and Grants Administration.

The ERP Director works closely with the WLRN Management Liaison to review and monitor the Business Operations of WLRN TV/FM and its grants, and to facilitate the District’s business management of the stations.

The role includes supervisory responsibilities over other office staff and works closely with WLRN’s Media Manager to ensure compliance with federal, state, and District policies including the Media Management Agreement.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES

Manages the team, prioritizes projects, assigns tasks, and monitors the progress of implementation strategies and/or deliverables. Ensures alignment with business strategy and completeness of deliverables. Manages and resolves day-to-day team issues regarding direction or resources. Plans and coordinates stakeholder involvement and communications. Assists in facilitating creativity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the business teams to identify opportunities, solve problems, and meet the overall requirements of M-DCPS. Reports progress, issues, and risks. Maintain files and facilitate records requests made by independent auditors for WLRN’s yearly audit. Audit internal files periodically to ensure proper recordkeeping of the station’s financial transactions. Performs other duties related to the general administrative responsibilities of the position.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

This work requires the following physical activities: sitting, mobility, lifting, finger dexterity, grasping, repetitive motions, talking, hearing, and visual acuity. The work is performed primarily indoors.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Human Resources, Business Administration, Computer Science, or related field.

2. Six (6) years of progressively responsible experience with at least two (2) years of supervisory experience.

3. Knowledge of M-DCPS business processes, project management, change management, organizational development, learning management, supply chain processes, information technology and/or business re-engineering.

4. Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written forms.

The APPLICATION DEADLINE is Thursday, November 2, 2023 by 4:00 p.m. Please attach an UPDATED RESUME, COVER LETTER and TWO PROFESSIONAL LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATION (signed or electronic signature and dated within the past 12 months) to your online candidate profile.

Questions should be addressed to Mr. Jorge Rubio, District Director, at 305-995-7247 or by via email Adminsistrativestaffing@dadeschools.net

