Friends of WLRN - Email Marketing Strategist

Friends of WLRN is seeking to hire an enthusiastic email marketing strategist to assist on all email campaigns and newsletters. The position will be reporting directly to the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications and assisting with all digital marketing related tasks. The position may require conducting market research, conceptualize and implement email campaigns, updating the system database, generating timely reports, and creating digital marketing assets.

To ensure success as an email marketing strategist, the candidate should have in-depth knowledge of email/sms marketing techniques and marketing/design softwares/applications, excellent interpersonal skills, and be able to work with strict deadlines. Ultimately, a top-level email marketing strategist provides valuable assistance to the marketing team and enhances the company brand and ROI through highly performing email campaigns.

Email Marketing Strategist Responsibilities:

Design and create emails in HTML/CSS and track the success of each campaign in MailChimp.

· Construct life-cycle emails and re-engagement campaigns and manage all components of the email campaigns – automation, quality assurance, and analysis.

· Consistently ensuring email strategies are performing optimally by building the most

receptive audience using SQL queries and testing each email through A/B/C/D variations.

· Analyze and score lead behavior to understand the audience/member journey, each event that converts the lead, and continually refines the process to convert more leads into members/donors.

· Design landing pages as necessary for emails, track the performance of each page, and respond to inquiries as necessary.

· When needed, create a variety of digital graphics for emails, landing pages, etc using Canva or Adobe Creative Cloud.

Conducting market research and analyzing marketing surveys for enhance email performance.

Employing online marketing analytics to gather information from web and social media pages.

Design and manage all digital newsletters.

Updating databases and spreadsheets.

Adhere to the marketing calendars and deadlines.



Email Marketing Strategist Requirements: