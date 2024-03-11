ATC Anchor position, WLRN Public Media

Position Summary

WLRN News seeks a dedicated on-air professional ready to write & deliver multimedia news.

Works closely with ATC Newscast Producer and directors to achieve the goal of being South Florida’s most trusted news source.

This role is the on-air voice anchoring afternoon drive newscasts. Hosts and writes original stories; May file for other outlets, including, but not limited to, NPR Newscasts and the Miami Herald.

Responsibilities

1. Works with afternoon producer in identifying, developing and producing content for newscasts under deadline pressure.

2. Conducts interviews and research for website and newscasts, and takes in feeds from news partners.

3. May produce public affairs and special radio and digital programming.

4. Prep-List

5. Participates in staff meetings and professional development opportunities.

6. Performs other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Experience

1. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

2. Proficiency operating digital recording equipment, digital audio and video editing programs

3. Excellent written communication skills and knowledge of AP Style

4. Authoritative and warm digital and on-air presentation style

5. Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively.

Preferred Skills and Experience



Bi/multilingual (English/Spanish/Haitian Creole/Portuguese preferred)

Physical Demands and Working Conditions



Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

About WLRN Public Media

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station based in Miami and covering South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast radio and multimedia news operation on WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 FM in Palm Beach County, WLRN.org, and social media. We produce daily news stories, long-form stories and public affairs programming.

