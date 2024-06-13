PT Audiovisual Specialist Position at MDCPS
Req ID: 2351
Posted On: Jun 3, 2024
Category: Support Personnel
Location: MIAMI, FL, US, 52006296
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), an A-rated district, is the nation’s third largest school system with nearly 500 schools and a diverse enrollment of more than 335,500 students from over 160 countries. Our ongoing tradition of groundbreaking achievement has earned top recognition at the national and international levels and makes M-DCPS your best choice.
We encourage you to submit/upload to your applicant profile attachments section any of the following documentation:
- Resume
- Cover letter
- Letters of recommendation
- Official transcripts (high school or college)
- Certificate of competency (Skilled Trades)
- Valid driver’s license
Please upload any of the available documents to your attachments section.
- Official SEALED transcripts must be submitted to M-DCPS via one of the following:
- In Person U.S. Mail addressed to:
Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Transcript Desk,1450 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 150
Miami, FL 33132
- Electronic Mail to: PersRecords@dadeschools.net
- You must use National Student Clearinghouse, Parchment, or eScrip-Safe to request an electronic transcript via email. Please note that not all colleges/universities participate in the electronic transcript exchange.
Salary Minimum: $31,824.00
Job Detail: https://salary.dadeschools.net/jobdesc/6296.pdf