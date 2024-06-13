© 2024 WLRN
WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station based in Miami, producing digital and radio news, and local TV documentaries. WLRN News is the 2021 winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio. Between 2003 and 2020, WLRN was embedded in the Miami Herald newsroom, the only partnership of its kind in the country. Join the WLRN team today.

PT Audiovisual Specialist Position at MDCPS

WLRN Public Media
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:26 AM EDT

Req ID: 2351
Posted On: Jun 3, 2024
Category: Support Personnel
Location: MIAMI, FL, US, 52006296

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), an A-rated district, is the nation’s third largest school system with nearly 500 schools and a diverse enrollment of more than 335,500 students from over 160 countries. Our ongoing tradition of groundbreaking achievement has earned top recognition at the national and international levels and makes M-DCPS your best choice.

We encourage you to submit/upload to your applicant profile attachments section any of the following documentation:

  • Resume
  • Cover letter
  • Letters of recommendation
  • Official transcripts (high school or college)
  • Certificate of competency (Skilled Trades)
  • Valid driver’s license

Please upload any of the available documents to your attachments section.

  • Official SEALED transcripts must be submitted to M-DCPS via one of the following: 
    • In Person U.S. Mail addressed to:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Transcript Desk,1450 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 150
Miami, FL 33132

Salary Minimum: $31,824.00

Job Detail: https://salary.dadeschools.net/jobdesc/6296.pdf
