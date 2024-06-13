PT Audiovisual Specialist Position at MDCPS

Req ID: 2351

Posted On: Jun 3, 2024

Category: Support Personnel

Location: MIAMI, FL, US, 52006296

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), an A-rated district, is the nation’s third largest school system with nearly 500 schools and a diverse enrollment of more than 335,500 students from over 160 countries. Our ongoing tradition of groundbreaking achievement has earned top recognition at the national and international levels and makes M-DCPS your best choice.

We encourage you to submit/upload to your applicant profile attachments section any of the following documentation:

Resume

Cover letter

Letters of recommendation

Official transcripts (high school or college)

Certificate of competency (Skilled Trades)

Valid driver’s license

Please upload any of the available documents to your attachments section.



Official SEALED transcripts must be submitted to M-DCPS via one of the following:

In Person U.S. Mail addressed to:

transcripts be submitted to M-DCPS via one of the following:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Transcript Desk,1450 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 150

Miami, FL 33132

Electronic Mail to: PersRecords@dadeschools.net

You must use National Student Clearinghouse, Parchment, or eScrip-Safe to request an electronic transcript via email. Please note that not all colleges/universities participate in the electronic transcript exchange.



Salary Minimum: $31,824.00

Job Detail: https://salary.dadeschools.net/jobdesc/6296.pdf