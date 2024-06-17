Education Reporter - WLRN News
To apply:
Submit (1) a cover letter, (2) a resume or CV, (3) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (4) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can talk about your qualifications for the position. Email all the materials to mcruz@friendsofwlrn.org and include “Education Reporter” in the subject line.
Position Summary:
This beat reporter will cover education with a focus primarily on K-12 public school districts in South Florida, including Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. The education reporter will also cover alternatives to public education, including private and charter schools, as well as higher education in the region.
Education is an area of utmost importance to the WLRN audience, and as such, the education reporter is a vital member of our newsroom. Mastering this beat means producing a mix of daily/breaking news reports, features, and enterprise/watchdog stories for radio and digital platforms. This reporter also works closely with colleagues, especially our county-based beat reporters, to collaborate on coverage. This reporter appears regularly on WLRN’s public affairs programs, including the South Florida Roundup (regional weekly news show).
Responsibilities:
- Pitches and formulates original story ideas
- Builds on existing enterprise stories
- Produces interviews with newsmakers
- Produces stories on deadline
- Reports live from the field
- Produces content from the field
- Manages a schedule of meetings and other important dates related to the education beat
- Contributes to WLRN public affairs programs
- Continues to hone beat and build sources
- Works closely with editors to develop original stories for digital and broadcast
- Supplies images for digital posts and social media when needed
- Participates in staff meetings
- Participates in professional development opportunities
Stays current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings that comply with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media
Engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships
Other duties as assigned
Required Skills and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- Three (3) years minimum professional experience in a newsroom
- Previous education coverage preferred
- Exceptional verbal and written skills
- Ability to report and write for broadcast and digital
- Ability to use news-gathering technologies, platforms, equipment and software
- Ability to use digital recording equipment
- Ability to mix and edit using digital audio editing program(s)
- Ability to voice stories and interviews
- Ability to produce content for digital platforms including online and social media
- Understanding of and adherence to journalistic ethics
- Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively
- Ability and willingness to work varied shifts
Physical Demands and Working Conditions:
- Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.
Salary range:
$55,000-65,000, depending on experience