Visual Media Manager, WLRN Media Programs

Posted On: Jun 18, 2024

Category: Administrative

Location: MIAMI, FL, US, 52008122

OCCUPATIONAL SUMMARY

Responsible for creating, producing, and delivering high-quality multimedia content, focusing primarily on video. This includes coordinating with other schools, departments, and community partners to ensure that all visual content aligns with the M-DCPS brand and marketing strategies.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES

1. Operates and maintains a wide range of photo/video camera equipment, including computers and secondary equipment needed for digital projects.

2. Captures video and photos at school, District, and community events.

3. Collaborates on TV and radio programs at WLRN by recording, editing, and publishing generated content.

4. Collaborates with media outlets by supplying video content and supporting news conferences.

5. Coordinates photographic/video/digital assignments and production activities.

6. Processes, adjusts, edits, and retouches digital media, including video and photography, with the latest professional editing software including the Adobe Suite.

7. Produces, plans, and executes digital projects in collaboration with other team members and departments.

8. Provides technical assistance and advice on video and photography equipment and techniques.

9. Ensures all visual assets are properly tagged, archived, and documented for future use and reference.

10. Creates video and photography materials used in exhibits, publications, brochures, presentations, websites, social media platforms, etc.

11. Develops ideas for visual content, including social media platforms.

12. Assists in the development of written communication utilized in digital media projects.

13. Knowledgeable and familiar with all aspects of the latest trends of the major social media platforms.

14. May oversee the work of other support staff.

15. Performs other tasks related to general administrative responsibilities of the position.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

This work requires the following physical activities: climbing, bending, stooping, kneeling, twisting, reaching, sitting, standing, walking, lifting, finger dexterity, grasping, repetitive motions, talking, hearing and visual acuity. The work is performed primarily indoors and outdoors and requires frequent in-county travel. Work may be required on weekends and evenings.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

1. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or equivalent combination of education and experience, in related field.

2. Minimum of (3) three years experience of pictorial, graphic, or illustrative artwork.

3. Solid experience with digital technology and editing software.

4. Ability to effectively plan, schedule and coordinate activities in a timely manner.

5. Portfolio with examples of graphic designs, illustrations or artwork for a variety of media platforms.

6. Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively both in oral and written forms.

