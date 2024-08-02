To apply: ​

Please Submit:



A cover letter

A resume or CV

At least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak to your qualifications for the position

Email all materials to mcruz@friendsofwlrn.org and include “Television Production Coordinator” in the subject line.

Job Summary:

We are seeking an experienced TV Production Crewmember to join our team at WLRN TV Channel 17 in Miami. The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for operating robotic camera units, lighting studio set up, audio mixer control, and performing various other TV production duties. The ideal candidate will have 4 to 5 years of production experience and possess a strong understanding of television production processes.

Specific Duties, Skills, and Responsibilities:

Operate robotic camera units to capture high-quality footage for live and pre-recorded broadcasts.

Set up studio lighting equipment for optimal visual presentation.

Control audio mixer during live broadcasts, ensuring clear and balanced sound.

Assist in the setup and breakdown of production equipment, including cameras, microphones, and monitors.

Collaborate with the production team to ensure smooth and efficient workflow.

Monitor and adjust technical aspects of the production, such as camera angles, lighting levels, and audio quality.

Troubleshoot and resolve any technical issues that may arise during live broadcasts or recordings.

Maintain a clean and organized production area, ensuring the safety of equipment and crew members.

Stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in TV production to enhance the quality of broadcasts.

Edit video footage using Adobe Premiere Pro to create high-quality, engaging content for broadcast and digital platforms.

Collaborate with producers and directors to understand the vision and objectives of each project.

Organize and manage video files, ensuring a smooth editing workflow and efficient use of resources.

Enhance video content with appropriate transitions, graphics, and effects to enhance storytelling and visual appeal.

Ensure that video edits adhere to established quality and style guidelines.

Incorporate feedback from the production team and make necessary revisions to meet project requirements.

Stay updated on the latest trends and techniques in video editing and implement them to improve the overall quality of the productions.

Conduct one-location storytelling interviews, including pre-production planning, conducting interviews, and capturing compelling footage.

Collaborate with the production team to select the most engaging interview clips and incorporate them into the final production.

Maintain a high level of organization and file management to ensure easy access to interview footage for future use.

Ensure that interview productions meet the desired narrative and storytelling goals.

Work closely with the audio team to ensure clear and balanced sound in interview productions.

Assist with other TV production duties as assigned, including camera operation, lighting setup, and audio mixing.

Minimum Requirements:

4 years of experience in TV production, preferably in a similar role.

Proficient in operating robotic camera units and studio lighting equipment.

Knowledge of audio mixer control and audio production techniques.

Familiarity with TV production equipment, including cameras, microphones, and monitors.

Strong technical skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues.

Excellent attention to detail and the ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.

Effective communication and teamwork skills.

Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as required.

WLRN Public Media is committed to being the most trusted source of information and entertainment in South Florida's diverse community. Licensed to the school board of Miami-Dade County, WLRN is best known for its award-winning public radio and television programs, but its services go well beyond the airwaves. It's a complex media enterprise consisting of radio and television stations, www.WLRN.org and is the PBS Learning Media provider for Miami-Dade and Broward counties offering a digital library of thousands of classroom-ready resources and advanced learning services making WLRN a valuable public media source.

