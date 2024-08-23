Videographer/Editor Position at WLRN

Position Overview: WLRN is seeking a skilled and creative Videographer/Editor to join our team. The ideal candidate has a passion for visual storytelling, a strong technical background in videography and editing, and the ability to adapt to various shooting scenarios. You will collaborate closely with the television production team, producers, and other content creators to produce high-quality video content for broadcast, digital platforms, and social media.

Key Responsibilities:

Videography: Plan, shoot, and produce video content that reflects the unique stories and communities of South Florida.

Editing: Edit video footage into cohesive, engaging stories using industry-standard software such as Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, Avid, or similar tools.

Content Creation: Work with the television production team, producers, and the digital team to develop video segments that align with WLRN’s content strategy and audience needs.

Adaptability: Be flexible and adaptive to various shooting scenarios, whether it involves events, interviews, or on-location shoots. Stay updated on industry trends and new technologies to enhance video production capabilities.

Equipment Management: Maintain and organize video equipment, ensuring it is in proper working condition for all shoots. Troubleshoot technical issues during shoots and recommend necessary upgrades or replacements.

Technical Proficiency: Operate and maintain video, audio, and lighting equipment to ensure high production quality.

Storytelling: Craft compelling visual narratives that capture the essence of the subject matter and resonate with viewers.

Deadline Management: Deliver projects on time while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Innovation: Stay current with the latest trends in video production and editing, incorporating new techniques to enhance content.

Collaboration: Engage with cross-functional teams to ensure content consistency across various platforms.

Requirements:

Experience: Proven experience as a Videographer, with a strong portfolio showcasing previous work.

Technical Skills: Proficient in using video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro), and hands-on experience with camera equipment, lighting, and sound.

Video Production Knowledge: Knowledge of various video formats, resolutions, and compression techniques.

Creative Vision: Strong understanding of composition, lighting, and audio for video production.

Communication Skills: Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Organizational Skills: Ability to work under tight deadlines, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and maintain a keen eye for detail.

Preferred Qualifications:

Multimedia Skills: Experience with Drone Piloting is a plus.

Video Skills: After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, Color Grading.

Public Media Experience: Previous experience in public media or a similar nonprofit environment is a plus.

WLRN is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

About WLRN Public Media

WLRN Public Media is South Florida’s premier public radio and television station, committed to delivering diverse programming that informs, educates, and entertains our community. As part of the WLRN team, you’ll contribute to a mission-driven organization dedicated to bringing important stories to life.