Storyteller Video Producer/Editor open position.

Position Overview: WLRN is seeking a dynamic and creative Storyteller Video Producer/Editor to join our team. The ideal candidate is passionate about visual storytelling, with a keen eye for detail and a strong ability to craft compelling narratives. You will work closely with the television production team, producers, and other content creators to produce high-quality video content that engages and informs our audience across multiple platforms.

Key Responsibilities:

Storytelling: Conceptualize, research, and produce video stories that reflect the diverse communities and issues of South Florida.

Qualifications:

Experience: 5 years of experience in video production, editing, and storytelling, preferably in a documenteries or media organization.

Preferred Qualifications:

Multimedia Skills: Experience with motion graphics, animation, or graphic design is a plus.

Application Process: Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and a portfolio of work that demonstrates their storytelling and video production capabilities. Please include links to video projects you have produced, edited, and/or shot. Please email manderson@friendsofwlrn.org

About WLRN Public Media: WLRN Public Media is South Florida’s leading public radio and television station, offering a diverse array of programs that inform, educate, and entertain our community. As a key member of the WLRN team, you will be part of a mission-driven organization committed to telling the stories that shape our region and resonate beyond.

WLRN is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

