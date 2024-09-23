Graphic Designer - Full Time

At WLRN, we see graphic design as visual storytelling that engages, informs, inspires and compliments our important work. We're looking for a talented graphic designer who can take concepts and ideas and create visual representations, in both print and digital media. The ideal candidate will have expert knowledge of current design software and be skilled in every step of the design process, from concept to final deliverable. Collaborating with multiple teams across the company, the graphic designer should be able to take written or spoken ideas and convert them into a design that connects. The successful candidate will have a thorough understanding of branding and marketing and be able to find the right style and layout for every project.

Objectives of this role

Work on a wide range of projects and media, using various software programs to visualize and develop innovative graphic designs that meet business goals.

Obtain input from managers to ensure that designs meet organizational standards and brand expectations, express ideas accurately, and represent the company or internal client appropriately.

Work independently as well as cooperatively with marketing team to meet deadlines, stay within budget, and schedule project implementation based on workload, which may include five or more simultaneous projects.

Examine existing processes, identify flaws, and create solutions that improve design capabilities.

Create, update and maintain internal databases for designs, photography, and video.

Responsibilities

Collaborate, brainstorm, and strategize with multiple teams or internal clients on a wide range of materials that may include digital assets (web tiles/banners),web pages, email headers and templates, social media creatives, presentations, programming collateral, signage, internal communications, newsletters, and marketing materials.

Translate strategic direction into high-quality design within an established brand identity.

Develop concepts with software, and execute original content by determining the ideal usage of color, text, font style, imagery, and layout.

Manage the design and uploading process for all project materials, based on best practices for using a content management system.

Use trend intelligence and knowledge of historical and current markets when designing and executing specific classifications.



Required skills and qualifications

Exceptional creativity and innovative design skills

Two or more years of experience (academic and professional) with design software, including Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Dreamweaver

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Organizational and time-management skills for meeting deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Desire to continue building skill set with education and training

Preferred skills and qualifications