General Assignment Reporter — Miami

To apply:

(1) Submit (2) a cover letter, (3) a resume or CV, (4) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (5) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “General Assignment Reporter - Keys” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Position Summary:

This general assignment reporter will pitch, report, write and produce spot news, feature and enterprise stories and digital content for WLRN daily newscasts, digital platforms and news-related and public affairs programming. This reporter will reside in Miami-Dade County with the ability to occasionally travel to the Keys in Monroe County, to be able to focus some stories on the Keys, in addition to other general assignment topics. This reporter will be able to file radio and digital reports from the field.

Responsibilities:

Pitches and formulates original story ideas

Builds on existing enterprise stories

Produces interviews with newsmakers

Produces stories on deadline

Reports live from the field

Produces content primarily from the field

Contributes to WLRN public affairs programs

Continues to hone beat and build sources

Works with editors to develop original content for digital and broadcast

Provides images and photos for digital posts and social media

Produces news-related content for social media

Participates in live and online events and special appearances

Participates in staff meetings

Participates in professional development opportunities

Other duties as assigned

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Three (3) years minimum professional experience in a newsroom

Exceptional verbal and written skills

Ability to report and write for broadcast and digital

Ability to use news-gathering technologies, platforms, equipment and software. Ability to use digital recording equipment

Ability to mix and edit using digital audio editing program(s)

Ability to voice stories and interviews

Ability to produce content for digital platforms including online and social media Understanding of and adherence to journalism ethics

Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively

Ability and willingness to work varied shifts

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position; must live in Broward County or relocate within 90 days of accepting the position.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news, storytelling and analysis for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, WLRN.org,social media and podcasts.