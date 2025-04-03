Digital Producer, WLRN Public Media

Station: WLRN Public Media

Company: South Florida Public Media

FLSA Status: Full-time, exempt

Reports to: Vice President for News and Digital Director

Schedule: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Friday or as job demands

Location: Miami, Florida

To apply: please email jobs@wlrnnews.org

Salary commensurate with work experience

Position Summary

The Digital Producer will play a key role in WLRN News' breaking news coverage on digital platforms.

This producer will work with the two other digital team members, the Digital Editor and the Engagement Editor, to ensure content on WLRN.org is factual and of the highest quality. That includes news related to local and regional interests, education, the environment, arts and culture and other topics.

This producer will write and update a daily blog on WLRN.org featuring short content. The individual will contribute original digital-only stories, build web stories with feeds from reporters and assist the Digital Editor in editing and fact checking web posts from reporters.

Duties

Take the lead on a daily News In Brief web post on WLRN.org featuring news briefs

Craft engaging web posts and digital buildouts from stories and radio shows

Monitor wires and breaking news to create web stories

Assist editors and reporters with writing web, SEO and social friendly headlines

Build relationships with reporters and producers to help them improve the caliber of their storytelling through the web

Assist with production of weekly newsletters as needed.

Work well in a collaborative team environment

Develop and employ strong fact-checking skills

Assist with editing web posts and occasionally fill in for Digital Editor

Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings consistent with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media

Effectively engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships

Work with NPR Digital Services to resolve bugs/outages

Other duties as assigned

Minimum requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent

Minimum 2 years of journalism experience (can include working internships)

Experience in reporting, researching, writing, and copyediting

Familiarity with public media news and values

Preferred Skills and Experience

Experience with content management systems

CMS experience in Grove a plus

Multi-lingual: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese

Strong writing and copy-editing skills

Experience covering Florida and South Florida is a plus

Photography, videography and data viz skills are a plus

Coding experience is a plus

Physical Demands and Working Conditions

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays if breaking news arises as in hurricanes; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

