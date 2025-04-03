Digital Producer, WLRN Public Media
Station: WLRN Public Media
Company: South Florida Public Media
FLSA Status: Full-time, exempt
Reports to: Vice President for News and Digital Director
Schedule: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Friday or as job demands
Location: Miami, Florida
To apply: please email jobs@wlrnnews.org
Salary commensurate with work experience
Position Summary
The Digital Producer will play a key role in WLRN News' breaking news coverage on digital platforms.
This producer will work with the two other digital team members, the Digital Editor and the Engagement Editor, to ensure content on WLRN.org is factual and of the highest quality. That includes news related to local and regional interests, education, the environment, arts and culture and other topics.
This producer will write and update a daily blog on WLRN.org featuring short content. The individual will contribute original digital-only stories, build web stories with feeds from reporters and assist the Digital Editor in editing and fact checking web posts from reporters.
Duties
- Take the lead on a daily News In Brief web post on WLRN.org featuring news briefs
- Craft engaging web posts and digital buildouts from stories and radio shows
- Monitor wires and breaking news to create web stories
- Assist editors and reporters with writing web, SEO and social friendly headlines
- Build relationships with reporters and producers to help them improve the caliber of their storytelling through the web
- Assist with production of weekly newsletters as needed.
- Work well in a collaborative team environment
- Develop and employ strong fact-checking skills
- Assist with editing web posts and occasionally fill in for Digital Editor
- Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings consistent with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media
- Effectively engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships
- Work with NPR Digital Services to resolve bugs/outages
- Other duties as assigned
Minimum requirements
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent
- Minimum 2 years of journalism experience (can include working internships)
- Experience in reporting, researching, writing, and copyediting
- Familiarity with public media news and values
Preferred Skills and Experience
- Experience with content management systems
- CMS experience in Grove a plus
- Multi-lingual: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese
- Strong writing and copy-editing skills
- Experience covering Florida and South Florida is a plus
- Photography, videography and data viz skills are a plus
- Coding experience is a plus
Physical Demands and Working Conditions
Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays if breaking news arises as in hurricanes; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.