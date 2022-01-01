WLRN Social Media Policy - Employee Guidelines

Station-Wide Employee Guidelines

Social media is a powerful tool in furthering WLRN Public Media's mission: to provide information, entertainment, and learning services with a commitment to excellence in serving local, national, and international communities.

Social media is a powerful tool in furthering WLRN Public Media's vision: to be the most trusted, valued, and supported public media enterprise in South Florida.

You are a critical part of that mission. As such, we want to offer recommendations for navigating social media and using your online presence to greatest effect — as both a WLRN Public Media team member and a private citizen with freedom of speech rights.

Preserving WLRN Public Media's standing as a trusted and impartial source of news, information, entertainment, and learning services in the South Florida community is paramount. We expect that, as professionals, you conduct your communications thoughtfully online as you do in any other public space — maintaining WLRN’s values of audience first, trust and accountability, inclusivity and respect, innovation and creativity, and discovery and joy. We all represent WLRN Public Media and should strive to maintain the journalistic integrity of our organization.

These guidelines strive to keep up with the pace of social media’s evolution. Please approach your public conversation with integrity and transparency. If you observe social media activity by other staff members that concerns you, please raise your concern respectfully and collegially with your supervisor so that we can enter a productive discussion.

The safest way to avoid the appearance of bias is by not advocating for political or polarizing issues on social media. When in doubt: If you wouldn’t say it in public wearing a WLRN Public Media name badge, consider whether it’s worth saying on social media.

Assume all online communication is public, everywhere, forever.

Just as we ask of our audience, don’t fall for, or spread misinformation. Verify what you’re sharing using trusted websites.

Periodically review your privacy settings.

Be aware that having multiple or “secret” accounts is not possible on social media. These accounts are suggested to others based on information you’ve already provided, your I.P. address or other ways social media platforms track you across the web.

Please feel free to share WLRN Public Media content as appropriate via social media. It’s preferable that you link to the website, share via Facebook or retweet via Twitter. Tag your colleagues to recognize great work.

Because we are primarily a news and information organization, the privacy terms of different social media platforms (and Slack) might be subpoenaed by law enforcement either directly related to an investigation or private material that’s simply swept up in an investigation.

Disclaimers in your social media profile (“Retweets are not endorsements”) have no legal standing and cannot protect you from impressions of bias. For example, your tweets travel separately from any disclaimer you might have in your profile or in the “About” section of any website.

Additional Guidelines for News Employees



If using a personal social media profile for work purposes, identify WLRN Public Media in your profile or description.

Participating in online groups could be seen as an endorsement of a political position. It’s okay to do so to monitor news feeds, but not to participate. If possible, follow feeds or groups from multiple sides of an issue. Doing so is the equivalent of joining a postal or email list.

Respect the culture, etiquette, and norms of social media groups and be respectful of them.

Please share your work and your colleagues’ work on social media.

The ethics rules that apply to offline information gathering also apply to online information gathering and consideration of sources. These guidelines include: