Biden and Trudeau to address instability in Haiti during North American Leaders summit

The ongoing instability in Haiti became a focal point of discussions Tuesday between President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the two kicked off a North American leaders summit in Mexico City.

The summit debuted on the same day that Haiti finds itself out of constitutional order with no elected leaders, after the mandate of its last remaining senators expired as of midnight on Monday. Haiti’s interim government, led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has asked the United States and others in the international community to support the deployment of troops to assist the country’s beleaguered police force in getting humanitarian relief through gang-controlled areas.

The United States, which doesn’t want to send its own military in, has agreed to support the request. Along with Mexico, the United States penned a resolution at the U.N. Security Council calling for the quick deployment of an outside protection force to Haiti.

