Florida Legislature To Consider Another Bill To Ban Handheld Cell Phone Use While Driving

By News Service of Florida 3 hours ago
  • INTEL FREE PRESS / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A proposal that would allow law enforcement officers to pull over motorists for using cell phones while driving will be back before lawmakers in 2019.

Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, has filed a measure (SB 76) called the “Florida Ban on Wireless Communications Devices While Driving Law,” which would prohibit texting, reading data or talking on wireless handheld devices while behind the wheel.

Texting while driving in Florida is currently prohibited, but it is enforced as a “secondary” offense. That means motorists can only be cited if they are stopped for other infractions, such as running a stop sign or speeding.

The House during the 2018 legislative session approved a proposal that would have made texting while driving a “primary” offense, allowing police to pull over motorists for tapping away on phones. But the measure failed to advance in the Senate amid concerns about issues such as minority drivers facing increased racial profiling.

Simpson’s new proposal, which is filed for consideration during the 2019 session, would impose a broader ban on use of cell phones by drivers and allow enforcement as a primary offense.

It would allow drivers to communicate hands-free on wireless devices. Also, motorists would be allowed to use handheld devices for such purposes as getting safety-related information or for navigation.

In Florida, Texting And Driving Still Not A Primary Offense

By Mar 4, 2018

Will Florida join most of the rest of the country and place an outright ban on texting and driving? Probably not anytime soon.

The House Is Trying to Pass Tougher Texting And Driving Laws. They Could Stall In The Senate

By News Service of Florida Feb 28, 2018
AP

The Florida House is expected Thursday to approve a measure that would allow law-enforcement officers to pull over people for texting while driving, but the brakes have been applied in the Senate.

Senate sponsor Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, said Wednesday he continues to push for the measure (SB 90), though Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley has indicated the proposal likely won’t appear in the Appropriations Committee before the legislative session ends next week.

“All I can do is push as hard as I can on getting stuff done,” Perry said.

Upgrade To Florida's Texting While Driving Law Passes First House Committee

By Jan 10, 2018

A bill making texting while driving a primary offense passed its first committee Tuesday. It also drew some concerns.

Upgrade To Florida's Texting While Driving Law Clears First Senate Panel

By Oct 25, 2017

A bill making texting while driving a primary offense cleared its first Senate committee hearing Tuesday. Tallahassee resident Demetrius Branca supports the bill. In 2014, Branca lost his son Anthony to a person distracted by texting while driving.

Florida Lawmaker Crusades To Stop Texting While Driving

By Aug 3, 2017
Twitter -- Miami-Dade Public Schools

A South Florida lawmaker is on a personal crusade to reduce distracted driving.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg is pushing cities and all 67 counties in Florida to pass a resolution urging lawmakers to make texting while driving a primary offense.

According to state data, there were almost 50,000 crashes involving distracted driving in Florida last year. That’s more than five crashes every hour.

At a recent Boca Raton City Council meeting, Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, said she tried to get a similar law passed during the last legislative session but was unsuccessful.