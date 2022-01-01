WLRN's Community Advisory Board

Mission Statement

The mission of the WLRN Public Radio and Television Community Advisory Board (CAB) is to serve the South Florida Community, the WLRN audiences and WLRN management as an independent and diverse group of listeners, viewers, and supporters, committed to enhancing public broadcasting by working collectively to ensure that WLRN continues to provide quality, responsive, and independent noncommercial broadcasting services that adhere to the Editorial Integrity Policy and Advisory Mechanisms for WLRN Public Television and Radio (School Board Policy 0172). The role of the CAB is solely advisory in nature.

Statement of Purpose

Members serving on the Community Advisory Board are residents and/ or business people within the South Florida area. They provide input to the General Manager on matters of WLRN's radio and television programming.

The committee's role is solely advisory in nature. By Federal Communications Commission regulations, the CAB has no authority to exercise any control over the daily management or operation of the stations.

Membership

The Community Advisory Board shall be composed of a maximum of twenty members who are representative of the cultural, education, civic, ethnic, geographic, and economic diversity of the WLRN-TV and WLRN-FM coverage area; plus two currently elected Miami-Dade County School Board Members appointed by the Chair of the School Board and two Friends of WLRN, Inc., Board Members appointed by the Friends of WLRN, Inc. Board. CAB members shall not be WLRN employees, Friends of WLRN, Inc. employees, program producers or representatives of WLRN underwriters or their agents. The members of the Advisory Board shall certify in writing that they will abide by standards of ethical governance and shall not use their position for personal gain for themselves, family members or personal friends.

Nominations for membership can be made by any member of the CAB that is in good standing. The CAB evaluates the nominees and makes recommendations to the CAB Selection Committee. Interested applicants should forward a resume, with a letter of interest detailing (1) the applicant's interest in WLRN, (2) the applicant's involvement in any community groups or organizations, and (3) the applicant's ability to represent the cultural, educational, civic, ethnic, geographic, and economic diversity of South Florida, to the attention of WLRN CAB Liaison Adrienne Kennedy at 172 N.E. 15th Street, Miami, Florida 33132 or email akennedy@wlrn.org.

Term of Office

The term of office for all members of the Community Advisory Board shall be three years. Members may succeed themselves for one additional three-year term. The terms of the School Board Members, the Board Members of Friends of WLRN, Inc. and the Member from the South Florida Chapter of Professional Journalists shall run concurrently with their terms of office or membership with their respective organizations, but will not exceed the term limits contained herein.

Officers

The officers of the Community Advisory Board shall be a Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Secretary. Officers shall be elected at the first meeting of the fiscal year and shall serve for one year. Officers shall be eligible for reelection.

WLRN Public Radio and Television

Community Advisory Board · Membership Roster



Kearey O. Wan, Chair

Barry Schwartz, Vice-Chair

Diana Jordan Zamora, Secretary

Lucia Baez-Geller

Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall

Nicole K. Chipi

Joel Goldstein

Lauren Theresa Gomez

Dr. Marcela Moyano

Pat O’Connell

Dinkinish O'Connor

Jiscard Pierre-Louis

Andrew Quarrie

Michael Ragheb

Marilyn Smith

Cynthia D. Weems



Meeting Schedule

The WLRN Community Advisory Board meets at the WLRN main office (ABM Telecommunications Center) located at 172 N.E. 15th Street, Miami, Florida 33132, unless otherwise specified. Meetings are open to the public and announced in advance on WLRN Radio (91.3 FM) and Television (Channel 17) and posted on this website.

