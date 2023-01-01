Contact WLRN Membership between 8:30AM and 5:30PM, Monday - Friday at 305.350.7980 or anytime at membership@friendsofwlrn.org. Our mailing address is Friends of WLRN, P.O. Box 19731, Miami, FL 33101-9731.
Name WLRN as a beneficiary of your IRA or make a qualified charitable distribution from your IRA during your lifetime.
Recommending a gift from a Donor Advised Fund is one of the easiest and most tax-advantageous ways to support WLRN
Make a meaningful impact on the future of public media by designating WLRN as a beneficiary in your estate plan.
A gift of appreciated stock is an effective means of supporting WLRN while receiving tax advantages.
You can turn your old vehicle into great public radio and television! It's easy to donate your used car, truck or boat to WLRN.
Every year thousands of WLRN listeners and viewers become members by making a gift of any size.
Find details and official rules for the giveaways featured during the WLRN Member Drive.