WLRN is an equal opportunity employer. The community and audience we serve is diverse, and we wish to foster that diversity in our workplace. WLRN does not discriminate against individuals in hiring, employment or promotion on the basis of race, religion, color, sex/gender, gender identity and gender expression, age, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation, citizenship, handicap or disability, veteran or military status, political belief, pregnancy, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by law.

    Storyteller Video Producer/Editor open position.
    Job Title: Storyteller Video Producer/EditorLocation: Miami, FLReports To: Department Head/SupervisorJob Type: Full-TimeApplication Process: Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and a portfolio of work that demonstrates their storytelling and video production capabilities. Please include links to video projects you have produced, edited, and/or shot. Please email manderson@friendsofwlrn.org
    Videographer/Editor Position at WLRN
    Application Process: Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and a portfolio of work that showcases their videography and editing expertise. Please include links to video projects you have shot, edited, or produced. Email: manderson@friendsofwlrn.org
    Visual Media Manager, WLRN Media Programs
    OCCUPATIONAL SUMMARYResponsible for creating, producing, and delivering high-quality multimedia content, focusing primarily on video. This includes coordinating with other schools, departments, and community partners to ensure that all visual content aligns with the M-DCPS brand and marketing strategies.
    PT Audiovisual Specialist Position at MDCPS
    BASIC OBJECTIVES: This is varied general work assisting the Media Specialist with the day-to-day operations of the School Library Media Center's materials collection and audio-visual related equipment, i.e. digital cameras, audio CD players, video recorders, overhead and video projectors, audio cassettes, etc.
    For WLRN News, I’m [your name] in Miami: Seeking fall 2024 interns
    WLRN News
    Eight current members of the WLRN News staff are former interns. That says a lot about how important our internship program is as a pipeline of talent into our newsroom — and talent is what we’re after.
  • WLRN News looks toward the future, begins phase for leadership changes
    WLRN News
    WLRN News says goodbye to several longtime leaders and editors who are moving on to unique opportunities to continue to serve a journalistic mission in new ways.In this moment of transition, the news department remains committed to quality journalism as it names transitional leaders.
    WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station based in Miami, producing digital and radio news, and local TV documentaries. WLRN News is the 2021 winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio. Between 2003 and 2020, WLRN was embedded in the Miami Herald newsroom, the only partnership of its kind in the country. Join the WLRN team today.