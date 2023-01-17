Arts & Culture

-
Stephen Fain was hired to be a professor of education at Florida International University before it opened in 1972. Now after over 50 years at the university, he's retiring.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement.
Prince Harry spoke to British and U.S. television to promote his book, "Spare," which has generated incendiary headlines with its details of private emotional turmoil and bitter family resentments.
For 30 years Gary Marion has portrayed drag queen Sushi. A Key West institution, Sushi was at the center of one of the town's most beloved New Year's Eve traditions - but after 25 years, it's time for someone new to drop in the giant red high heel at midnight.
A publicist for actor Jeremy Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old Avengers star is in an intensive care unit following surgery.
The 17-year-old pooch, Kabosu, reached global recognition after social media users turned her face into a viral meme and cryptocurrency branding. Her owner says she's in a "very dangerous condition."
These days, as polarization reaches deep into American life, some musicians are trying to stay out of the fray and use their music to bridge divides.
Pop culture critic Linda Holmes has been making annual lists of wonderful things since 2010. The recommendations this year are big and small, inspirational and silly, very popular and totally obscure.
The French-born conductor tells us about his favorite classical piece (for the moment), what it takes to be a professional classical musician and the joy of going straight from the concert hall to the beach.
The annual Abortion Onscreen report says more TV shows had abortion plotlines than previous years and that writers are doing slightly better job reflecting reality.
Quincy Chery, a former art student at FIU, had the idea to combine his two passions over a decade ago. Last year, his made it a reality.
An irrepressible global pop star and political provocateur, Bad Bunny collects streaming accolades with ease, but refuses to temper his idiosyncrasies or move to U.S. pop's center.