Wilkine Brutus is an award-winning, Haitian-American journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR station. The Palm Beach County correspondent produces in-depth local and national stories on topics surrounding current affairs, government accountability, arts and culture — for radio, podcast and web.

Brutus was named 2023 Reporter of the Year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. And he earned a 2023 regional Murrow Award for his investigative reporting.

Before joining WLRN, Brutus worked as Digital Reporter for the Palm Beach Post, producing print and video-based profiles of artists and entrepreneurs. Prior to that, he spent many years as a freelance journalist and English educator in South Korea, amassing millions of views on his YouTube channel.

He's the host of "A Boat A Voyage," a 5-episode podcast from his Maps & Diaries documentary platform. The podcast explores his Haitian mother’s account of her 1980s refugee experience in Miami.

Brutus and his colleagues are the recipients of the 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence, the first time the station has won the award at the national level.

He earned his bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies from Florida Atlantic University.

Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org

