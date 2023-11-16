Wilkine BrutusPalm Beach County Bureau Reporter
Wilkine Brutus is an award-winning, Haitian-American journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR station. The Palm Beach County correspondent produces in-depth local and national stories on topics surrounding current affairs, government accountability, arts and culture — for radio, podcast and web.
Brutus was named 2023 Reporter of the Year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. And he earned a 2023 regional Murrow Award for his investigative reporting.
Before joining WLRN, Brutus worked as Digital Reporter for the Palm Beach Post, producing print and video-based profiles of artists and entrepreneurs. Prior to that, he spent many years as a freelance journalist and English educator in South Korea, amassing millions of views on his YouTube channel.
He's the host of "A Boat A Voyage," a 5-episode podcast from his Maps & Diaries documentary platform. The podcast explores his Haitian mother’s account of her 1980s refugee experience in Miami.
Brutus and his colleagues are the recipients of the 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence, the first time the station has won the award at the national level.
He earned his bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies from Florida Atlantic University.
Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
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Immigrant rights leaders are urging the Lake Worth Beach city commission to reject a proposed ten-year contract extension with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for fear it will negatively impact immigrant families
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The 78-year-old from West Palm Beach — who has been in elected office since the mid-1980s and in Congress since 2013 — is facing a progressive challenger, Victoria Doyle, 60, a retired intellectual property attorney and local activist.
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Disney+ abruptly canceled Marvel's Wonder Man season 2 shortly after its renewal, sparking outrage over the loss of rare, positive Haitian representation in the MCU. Miami-native and Haitian-American actor Bechir Slyvain spoke out about the cancellation's cultural impact amidst ongoing immigration upheaval.
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In a year when voters upset with the Democratic Party mainstream have propelled outsider candidates to victory across the country, victoria Doyle is hoping to buck the trend in a primary race that represents a proxy battle between the establishment and the progressive wing of the Democratic party in South Florida. The Lake Worth Beach attorney and local activist is challenging incumbent Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel.
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Four venues, six stages, 20 bands — and a mango-themed cook off. This one-day festival in Downtown Lake Worth Beach is bringing small-town artists and businesses together.
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After rejecting the $2 billion Project Tango AI data center, Palm Beach County commissioners are drafting new noise, power grid and water ordinances.
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Earlier this month, Palm Beach County commissioners voted 5-1 to slam the brakes on the controversial Project Tango AI data center proposal – but tech companies aren’t backing away, and more proposals for large-scale data center projects are likely to follow. Experts say the latest vote was a cautionary tale
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A new festival will bring elite-level ballet, modern and jazz forms of dance to West Palm Beach in hopes of supporting new talent and reaching wider audiences.
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West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority announces new board leadership amid political falloutThe West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority has announced its new board leadership. The leadership rollout comes amid political fallout over who gets a seat at the city’s development table.
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Palm Beach County recently rejected a controversial expansion for Project Tango, a massive hyperscale AI data center. But the battle over future similar developments is far from over.
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While soccer has been getting plenty of attention, basketball is still on the rise. It’s the world’s second-most popular sport, and a South Florida student-athlete academy is taking a different approach by teaching young people that success on the court goes hand in hand with reading, life skills, and character building.
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Following months of mounting tension, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners has officially denied the development order amendment for Project Tango. The final decision came after a high-stakes, marathon hearing that drew massive crowds and required overflow rooms to accommodate the public.