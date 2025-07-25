Palm Beach County launch inaugural housing leadership academy

Palm Beach County has partnered with Florida Atlantic University to launch a new program to tackle housing and homelessness.

It’s a nine-month program designed to educate and train municipal leaders on tackling housing policy challenges.

The county's Community Services Department is implementing its very first Housing Leadership Academy.County officials are seeking to grow a well-supported network of professionals - from nonprofits to healthcare – backed by a curriculum covering the role local governments play in addressing housing instability, development and supportive services.

The program starts on Oct. 10, and the deadline to apply on the Palm Beach County webpage is July 28.

