Palm Beach Sheriff's Office warn about an old phone/text message scam with a new twist

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a sophisticated phone scam that is once again circulating, with a dangerous new variation that directly targets victims' bank accounts.

The scam involves individuals impersonating either FBI agents or bank representatives who contact victims via phone call or text message.

The scam typically instructs victims to "go to their bank, withdraw large sums of money, and meet the fake 'agent' in a nearby parking lot to hand over the cash," said PBSO in a statement.

In the latest version of the scam, PBSO officials say "the imposter demanded the victim’s debit card and PIN, resulting in fraudulent withdrawals from the victim’s account."

The FBI and banks never instruct people to withdraw cash or hand money to another individual, or ask for a Personal Identification Number (PIN)

"These individuals are SCAMMERS attempting to steal your personal information and your money," PBSO officials said.

PBSO's advice: Hang up the phone, contact your bank and local law enforcement.