Florida bill would ban public colleges from admitting undocumented students

Undocumented immigrants in Florida won’t be able to attend public universities if a sweeping new education bill passes the state Legislature.

The 32-page SB 1052, filed Monday by Vero Beach Republican Sen. Erin Grall, instructs public colleges and universities to exclusively admit students who are “citizen[s] of the United States” or “lawfully present therein.”

It also would prevent migrants illegally in the country from participating in state-funded adult general education programs, which include classes for GED and English as a second language that help “adult learners gain the knowledge and skills they need to enter and succeed in postsecondary education,” as defined on the Department of Education’s website.

Southwest Florida Republican state Sen. Erin Grall in front of the Florida Supreme Court on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Perry/Florida Phoenix) This builds off of a provision in a Feb. 2025 law that nixed all in-state tuition for undocumented college students.

Grall’s bill comes amid a crackdown on undocumented immigration that surged in early 2025 when President Donald Trump re-took office. Trump’s administration soon imposed a deportation quota for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, increased the cost for certain work visas, and supported states like Florida that are building their own detention centers.

Florida became the first and only state to require all 67 counties to enter into 287(g) agreements, which are state- and local-level partnerships with ICE.

SB 1052, which doesn’t have a companion measure in the House yet, also would strike the requirement for a gender-equity plan in intercollegiate athletics.

Although the measure still demands universities comply with the Title IX prohibition on discrimination in athletic programs, the Florida College System would not have to draw up plans to consider equity in sports offerings, participation, availability of facilities, scholarship offerings, and funds allocated for administration, recruitment, comparable coaching, publicity and promotion, and other support costs.

This would rewrite a 2001 state law requiring these plans as extensions of Title IX protections.

Grall’s bill includes a waiver certain tuition fees for active members of the Florida State Guard.

Grall’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 2026 legislative session begins Jan. 13.

