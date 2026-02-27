AI data center regulation bill passes Florida Senate

Legislation regulating the placement of large Data Centers in Florida has passed the state Senate. It comes as the centers, which help owe artificial intelligence have begun popping up across the country.

The bill gives local governments control over the placement of data centers through comprehensive planning and land development regulations. It also put guardrails in place when it comes to the centers' water and energy use.

Hialeah Gardens Republican Senator Bryan Ávila said on the Senate floor Thursday the package is meant to address many of the concerns Floridians have expressed after seeing the impacts of AI data centers in other states.

"We've seen in other states, particularly in Virginia, where a lot of their rate payers have seen a dramatic increase because they did not have the necessary safeguards for their residents and their rate payers," he said.

The bill also requires local governments to disclose a data center project as soon as there is any indication of a potential site or expansion, but allows a 12-month period of confidentiality about exact location. The legislation passed the Floor unanimously. A similar package is moving in the House.

