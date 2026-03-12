Florida House weakens transparency requirement in data center bill, sends to Senate

The Florida House Wednesday scaled back transparency requirements in a data center regulation bill prized by Gov. Ron DeSantis, sending the new version back to the Senate for final approval.

It’s the latest example of the lower chamber moving away from the governor and toward the Trump administration, which has broadly embraced the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. DeSantis, who’s pushed for SB 484 for months, is one of few GOP leaders cautioning against unfettered AI.

An eleventh hour addition by House bill sponsor Rep. Griff Griffits would let state agencies sign non-disclosure agreements with data center companies. These businesses can keep secret their plans to locate or expand in Florida for up to a year, the new bill language says.

“The concern is these are multi-billion dollar corporations or companies, and [there’s] some proprietary information when they’re doing site selection, so we’re making sure that information [is] private,” Griffitts, a Bay County Republican, explained.

He later told reporters he is trying to follow the White House’s “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” released last week, which is designed to shield Americans from AI data center utility costs.

“We’re trying to mirror that best we can so we can line up with the White House,” Griffits added.

But Griffitts’ amendment specifically strips language the Senate added just weeks ago to “increase transparency” between public officials and residents.

The bill passed, 92 to 16, with six Republicans joining 10 Democrats in opposition.

Another change requires the Office Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability to study the construction and operation of data centers — warehouses designed for large-scale artificial intelligence processors — and submit their findings to the governor, Senate president, and House speaker by July 1, 2027.

The House didn’t completely overhaul the bill: It would still require Florida’s Public Service Commission to ensure data centers pay for their own utilities, not the general body of ratepayers.

It also retains local governments’ authority to regulate land development with respect to large-load customers.

The House’s bill revamp — just two days before the 60-day regular session is scheduled to end — comes amid reports of the White House contacting the Florida House to oppose over-regulation of AI. The new bill is the result of a “compromise” with the Trump administration, Florida Politics reported.

President Donald Trump has had a markedly different approach to AI than DeSantis. He’s embraced tech titans like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and supported the Department of Defense partnering with AI companies to destabilize authoritarian regimes.

The AI company Claude was involved in both the kidnapping of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and waves of airstrikes on Iran — although the White House and Claude have parted ways after the software company refused to empower autonomous weapons.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has repeatedly insisted on regulating AI. He had pushed for an “AI Bill of Rights” passed by the Senate — which would have severely restricted companion chatbots — but the House refused to consider it.

Christine Sexton contributed to this story.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

