In 2025 and 2026, a dozen cities across South Florida mark their 100th anniversaries — communities that rose quickly during the boom years of the 1920s and grew into the region we know today.

In History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida, WLRN reporters take listeners city by city — from Miami to Boca Raton, Hollywood to Jupiter— uncovering the stories that shaped these places, and the people whose contributions were often overlooked.

From historic churches and neighborhoods, to racetracks, schools, beaches, and cultural landmarks, this series explores how South Florida was built — and who was left out of the official histories.