PURPOSE

The Corporation is organized and shall be operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, which purposes include: (1) to provide assistance to noncommercial publicly supported broadcasting in South Florida, including broadcast properties licensed to the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida or licensed to or managed by the Corporation, in the case of each such broadcast property for so long as such broadcast property is eligible to receive grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; (2) to provide assistance to the provision of educational and instructional television material to schools for education; (3) to operate and manage noncommercial educational radio stations and televisions stations licensed to the School Board of Miami-Dade County Florida or licensed to or managed by the Corporation, in the case of each such station for so long as such station is eligible to receive grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; (4) to improve the adaptability, creativity, and efficiency of such broadcast operations and to improve the programming capabilities of such stations; (5) to propose, plan, develop, acquire, purchase, lease, prepare, distribute, license, and otherwise make available radio and television programs to be broadcast by such station(s) or by other noncommercial networks, systems, and broadcast facilities; (6) to lease, purchase, acquire, own, order, have, use, contract for, and to otherwise obtain, arrange for, and provide technical equipment for the transmission of educational programs; (7) to establish and maintain services for the promotion and circulation of educational radio and television programs on electronic media; and (8) for any other lawful purpose consistent with the foregoing.

MISSION

The Mission of WLRN Public Radio and Television is to provide information, entertainment, and learning services with a commitment to excellence in serving local, national and international communities.

VISION

The Vision of WLRN Public Radio and Television is to be the most trusted, valued, and supported public media organization in South Florida.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cheryl Wilke - Chair

Partner at Lewis Brisbois

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Vice Chair - Open

Robert McGrath - Treasurer

Principal Robert E.McGrath, CPA, LLC

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Renee Johnson - Secretary

Vice President, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Fort Lauderdale, FL

School Board Member

Danny Espino (District 5)

Miami, FL

Ron Steiger,

CFO - Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miami, FL

Christine Kotler

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Baptist Health South Florida

Miami, FL

Joseph Goldstein

Partner, Business Litigation, Shutts & Bowen

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nikki Setnor

Managing Senior Counsel, ADP

Miami, FL

Sheila Reinken

Chief Operating Officer, South Florida Public Media Group, Inc. / WLRN Public Media

Miami, FL

MANAGEMENT

Tom Hudson, Interim CEO,

thudson@sfpmg.org

Sheila Reinken, COO,

sreinken@ sfpmg.org

Stephanie Vega, CFO,

svega@ sfpmg.org

Sergio Bustos, VP of News,

sbustos@wlrnnews.org

Doug Petersen, VP Engineering,

dpetersen@ sfpmg.org

Peter Maerz, VP Radio,

peterj@ sfpmg.org

Giselle Reid, VP Marketing and Communications,

greid@ sfpmg.org

Caitie Munoz, Director of Newscasts and Original Live Programming,

csmunoz@wlrnnews.org

James March, Director of Program Acquisitions and TV Promotion,

jmarch@ sfpmg.org

Nicole Stern, Director of Membership,

nstern@ sfpmg.org

Monica Cruz, Director of HR & Administration,

mcruz@ sfpmg.org

Ingrid Hernandez, Interim Sales Manager

ihernandez@sfpmg.org