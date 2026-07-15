South Florida Public Media Group, Inc. as media manager of WLRN Public Media
South Florida Public Media Group, Inc. has a media management agreement with the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida. As the Media Manager, South Florida Public Media Group, Inc. is responsible for all aspects of the daily operations and management of the School Board’s media properties including WLRN TV, WLRN FM, WKWM FM, associated radio translators and the station’s multiple digital distribution platforms.
PURPOSE
The Corporation is organized and shall be operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, which purposes include: (1) to provide assistance to noncommercial publicly supported broadcasting in South Florida, including broadcast properties licensed to the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida or licensed to or managed by the Corporation, in the case of each such broadcast property for so long as such broadcast property is eligible to receive grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; (2) to provide assistance to the provision of educational and instructional television material to schools for education; (3) to operate and manage noncommercial educational radio stations and televisions stations licensed to the School Board of Miami-Dade County Florida or licensed to or managed by the Corporation, in the case of each such station for so long as such station is eligible to receive grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; (4) to improve the adaptability, creativity, and efficiency of such broadcast operations and to improve the programming capabilities of such stations; (5) to propose, plan, develop, acquire, purchase, lease, prepare, distribute, license, and otherwise make available radio and television programs to be broadcast by such station(s) or by other noncommercial networks, systems, and broadcast facilities; (6) to lease, purchase, acquire, own, order, have, use, contract for, and to otherwise obtain, arrange for, and provide technical equipment for the transmission of educational programs; (7) to establish and maintain services for the promotion and circulation of educational radio and television programs on electronic media; and (8) for any other lawful purpose consistent with the foregoing.
MISSION
The Mission of WLRN Public Radio and Television is to provide information, entertainment, and learning services with a commitment to excellence in serving local, national and international communities.
VISION
The Vision of WLRN Public Radio and Television is to be the most trusted, valued, and supported public media organization in South Florida.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Cheryl Wilke - Chair
Partner at Lewis Brisbois
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Vice Chair - Open
Robert McGrath - Treasurer
Principal Robert E.McGrath, CPA, LLC
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Renee Johnson - Secretary
Vice President, J.P. Morgan Private Bank
Fort Lauderdale, FL
School Board Member
Danny Espino (District 5)
Miami, FL
Ron Steiger,
CFO - Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Miami, FL
Christine Kotler
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Baptist Health South Florida
Miami, FL
Joseph Goldstein
Partner, Business Litigation, Shutts & Bowen
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nikki Setnor
Managing Senior Counsel, ADP
Miami, FL
Sheila Reinken
Chief Operating Officer, South Florida Public Media Group, Inc. / WLRN Public Media
Miami, FL
MANAGEMENT
Tom Hudson, Interim CEO,
thudson@sfpmg.org
Sheila Reinken, COO,
sreinken@sfpmg.org
Stephanie Vega, CFO,
svega@sfpmg.org
Sergio Bustos, VP of News,
sbustos@wlrnnews.org
Doug Petersen, VP Engineering,
dpetersen@sfpmg.org
Peter Maerz, VP Radio,
peterj@sfpmg.org
Giselle Reid, VP Marketing and Communications,
greid@sfpmg.org
Caitie Munoz, Director of Newscasts and Original Live Programming,
csmunoz@wlrnnews.org
James March, Director of Program Acquisitions and TV Promotion,
jmarch@sfpmg.org
Nicole Stern, Director of Membership,
nstern@sfpmg.org
Monica Cruz, Director of HR & Administration,
mcruz@sfpmg.org
Ingrid Hernandez, Interim Sales Manager
ihernandez@sfpmg.org