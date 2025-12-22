$16M slated to strengthen Belle Glade's water treatment plant

Palm Beach County’s Water Utilities Department has secured nearly $16 million in state grants.

The money will be used to strengthen critical water infrastructure in the western part of the county.

Ten million dollars will protect the Belle Glade’s sole water treatment plant from flooding. The plant serves Belle Glade, South Bay and Pahokee for drinking water and fire protection.

And $5.5 million will be used to replace the aging wastewater treatment facility.

The funding comes from Florida’s Resilient Florida program, which supports projects that protect communities from climate change and extreme weather impacts.

READ MORE: After year of layoffs and shutdowns, Everglades National Park gets a new visitor center

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.