A win for renters: Miami added nearly 9,000 affordable apartments between 2020-24

Is Miami growing the number of affordable apartments?

Yes, according to the latest report from RentCafe.com.

Their data shows there nearly 9,000 new affordable apartments were added to the Miami market in the last five years, from 2020-2024.

The new housing accounted for almost 20% of all new housing built in what RentCafe.com said is one of the nation’s most expensive and competitive housing markets.

“Miami completed 8,690 affordable apartments from 2020 to 2024, which is an increase of 97% compared to the previous five years,” reported RentCafe.com.

Over all, Miami ranked ninth nationwide in the number of new affordable apartments completed during the five-year period.

RentCafe.com analysts say the nationwide growth in affordable housing construction “was driven in large part by expanded public funding and policy support,” including the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

The analysts cited Residences at Sawyer’s Walk, a 578-unit affordable community at 249 NW Sixth St in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood as a “standout development.”

