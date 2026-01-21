Palm Beach County shuts down an elementary school for renovations

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Palm Beach County school district is closing one of its schools.

Lincoln Elementary in Riviera Beach is shutting its doors at the end of this school year. In December, an advisory committee made a plan to move the student body of some 380 kids to nearby schools.

After closing, the school district's current plan is to renovate Lincoln Elementary and transform it into a new campus for Inlet Grove High for the school year starting in 2028.

As this plan evolves, school board members will have to meet a number of times before guaranteeing what the school site’s future will be.

