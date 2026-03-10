FIU Turning Point USA chapter president steps down amid racist group chat backlash

Florida International University’s Turning Point USA chapter President Ian Valdes is stepping down after reports of his involvement in a racist group chat with other students and prominent Republican party organizers.

In a post on social media over the weekend, the FIU chapter of Turning Point USA said it is quote “reconstituting” its leadership team.

The FIU chapter of the conservative organization has faced backlash for online comments before, according to the Miami Herald.

In 2018, similar chats were found involving club members. For years students and faculty have tried to get the chapter shut down without any luck.

