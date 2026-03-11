© 2026 WLRN
Miami developer Rishi Kapoor indicted in $85 million fraud scheme

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:41 PM EDT
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, right, with developer Rishi Kapoor at the launch of URBIN, Kapoor's development project.
URBIN website
/
The Miami Herald
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, right, with developer Rishi Kapoor at the launch of URBIN, Kapoor’s development project.

A federal grand jury has indicted Miami-based developer Rishi Kapoor in an $85 million fraud scheme.

The indictment, filed on March 3, alleges Kapoor defrauded investors. Jurors claim he used funds invested into his company, called Location Ventures, to buy two yachts, a Rolex and a mansion in the affluent Cocoplum neighborhood.

The developer was previously being investigated for his connections to former Miami City Mayor Francis Suarez. A Miami Herald investigation revealed Kapoor hired Suarez as a consultant while his company had business dealings with the city.

Suarez was not mentioned in the indictment and denies any wrongdoing.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
