Miami developer Rishi Kapoor indicted in $85 million fraud scheme

A federal grand jury has indicted Miami-based developer Rishi Kapoor in an $85 million fraud scheme.

The indictment, filed on March 3, alleges Kapoor defrauded investors. Jurors claim he used funds invested into his company, called Location Ventures, to buy two yachts, a Rolex and a mansion in the affluent Cocoplum neighborhood.

The developer was previously being investigated for his connections to former Miami City Mayor Francis Suarez. A Miami Herald investigation revealed Kapoor hired Suarez as a consultant while his company had business dealings with the city.

Suarez was not mentioned in the indictment and denies any wrongdoing.

