Miami puts out open call for artists to celebrate city milestones

The City of Miami is recruiting artists to submit proposals for two permanent art installations in honor of upcoming milestones.

The first is a 'Founders Monument' to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the city's incorporation, and honor the role of Black settlers in Miami’s birth.

The second project calls for art exhibits for the new Miami city administration building center at Freedom Park, the site for Inter Miami CF's new stadium that was formerly the Melreese Golf Course.

Artists can apply online through March 4 to be selected for these projects.

According to the city's job posting, budgets for the administration building artwork could vary and commissions may range between $15,000 and $400,000.

Applications can be found on the city's Art in Public Places page at miami.gov/aips.

