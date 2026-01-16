Part of Miami Underline could be named for Spoelstra - not that one

The Underline Play Forest is a children’s play area in South Miami that’s part of a miles-long walking path built under Metrorail tracks. And pretty soon, it could have a different name.

That’s thanks to a $500,000 donation from a Miami celebrity.

On Jan. 21, Miami-Dade County commissioners will vote on renaming the playground after Nikki Spoelstra — influencer and ex-wife of Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra.

Pedro Portal / Miami Herald Nikki Spoelstra

Nikki Spoelstra gave a $500,000 dollar donation to the Underline for programming and maintenance for a 5-year term. In return, the county will consider naming the playground the Nikki Spoelstra Play Forest. She is a Kendall native and host of a podcast where she discusses motherhood.

The legislation is sponsored by Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

"At a groundbreaking event for The Underline Play Forest, Ms. Spoelstra, a mother of three children, remarked that The Underline furthered certain goals that were important to her, including 'family, community, culture, education, service, transportation, and getting people to where they want to go,'" the legislation reads.

The Play Forest features a music trail and a reading area for children.