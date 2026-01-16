Free water taxi service set to launch between Miami to Miami Beach

Free water taxis between Miami and Miami Beach will begin running on Tuesday, Jan. 20 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The ferry service will operate between Maurice Gibb park in Miami Beach and the Venetian Marina in Miami.

The vessels will run weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Right now, water taxis will not be available on weekends.

Each one holds a maximum of 55 passengers.

