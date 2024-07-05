Miami Beach puts $600,000 into its latest water taxi service. Will it work?

In a new attempt to ease congestion on its roads, Miami Beach has launched a $600,000 water taxi program to transport passengers to downtown Miami.

Officials say the one-year pilot project aims to reduce traffic loads on the McArthur, Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways that link the city to Miami — particularly during rush hour.

“We are aiming to provide an alternative to the private vehicle. Every passenger on this water taxi is one vehicle less on our causeways,” Jose Gonzalez, Miami Beach’s transportation and mobility director, said.

But with previous attempts at the service having failed due to low demand, some transportation advocates wonder if this pilot program will be any different.

Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works The Poseidon Ferry will receive $600,000 from the city of Miami Beach to relaunch its downtown Miami to Miami Beach service across Biscayne Bay.

"It's too soon to tell, but it's probably going to be an uphill battle for this iteration as well," Matthew Gultanoff, founder of Better Streets Miami Beach said.

The most recent effort to provide alternative transportation for commuters on water was 2016's Water Taxi Miami. The one-year program was discontinued due to low ridership.

This time around, the city is partnering with the private company Poseidon Ferry, subsidizing approximately half of its operations at a cost of $600,000, according to city officials. The company started operations in 2020, with a service taking commuters from South Beach to the Knight Center on the Miami River. However, it suspended operations twice due to low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic and financial struggles.

READ MORE: Ferry Connecting Miami And Miami Beach Could Be First In A New Water Transit Network

“Finally now that we have help. With the city, we're able to get the funds needed to do the ferry service, and it's so exciting that it's finally started,” Wynter Fromhartz, the port captain of the Poseidon Ferry, said. The 25-year-old has been working with the company for almost 5 years.

The ferry service, which started this week, runs hourly trips from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. between Maurice Gibb Memorial Park in South Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood to the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club, two blocks from the Arsht Center in the Omni district of Miami. The vessel departs from Miami Beach on the half hour and from Miami Downtown on the hour, with the trip taking around 18 minutes each way.

Jimena Romero Luis Andreolli, 49, rides the Poseidon Ferry to Miami.

Luis Andreolli, 49, rode the ferry to come back running to Miami Beach for exercise. He said he wanted to try it since it's free for residents in July.

"I was curious to check it out, but I don't think it will save people's time," he said. "I think it is faster to leave Miami Beach [and] travel to downtown by bike."

Topher Dimauro, 39, who lives in North Carolina but regularly stays on Miami Beach to visit his long-distance girlfriend, was among the first riders of the new service earlier this week. He said the ferry allows him to get away from Miami Beach without having to spend a lot of money.

“I can also bring my scooter with me and actually travel around downtown,” Dimauro said. “I could probably even go to Little Haiti and whatnot.”

Costs are a concern

Gultanoff, of Better Streets Miami Beach, said rates could be an issue for the popularity and viability of the service.

The one-way fare for adult passengers is $12, with discounted rates of $5 for Miami Beach residents and $6 for seniors 65 years old and up. The city also offers weekly ($30) and monthly ($120) commuter passes. Miami Beach residents will ride free until July 31.

"Different modes within the transit system are at no charge," Gultanoff said. "A substantial cost of $12 will steer away many potential riders, especially those that are residents of the city of Miami who won't have that same discount."

And while parking rates at Sunset Harbour municipal parking are reduced for water taxi passengers — residents will pay 50 cents per hour while non-residents $1 — there is no such discount on the Miami side.

Gonzalez, of the City of Miami Beach, said they are in discussions with the City of Miami to potentially implement a similar type of parking incentive in the mainland.

"It's really important the City of Miami Beach works with the City of Miami on this," Gultanoff said. "Partnership and collaboration is key for us to have a chance."

For more information, visit the Poseidon Ferry website.