Jimena Romero is WLRN’s News and Public Affairs Producer. Besides producing The South Florida Roundup, she is also a general assignment reporter.

She graduated from theUniversity of Florida in Spring 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism.

During her time as a Gator, Romero served as a multimedia journalist as well as producer for The Point Podcast and anchor of All Things Considered for WUFT News, North Central Florida’s NPR-affiliate. Her performance in these roles earned her the Ralph L. Lowenstein Broadcast News Award.

Jimena’s love for telling stories through sound ignited during her early college years at Miami Dade Honors College where she served as podcast director for Urbana Literary & Arts Magazine.

Jimena can be reached at jromero@wlrnnews.org.

