'Long overdue': Historic marker celebrates Black community that helped establish Coral Gables

Over 100 years ago, the Macfarlane Homestead and Golden Gate subdivisions were bustling areas where many Bahamians and Black southerners — drawn by the prospects of new beginnings — were creating homes and livelihoods in the midst of the Great Florida Land Boom.

Now, as the City of Coral Gables — where the subdivisions are located — is celebrating its centennial, the predominantly Black neighborhood bordering Coconut Grove is being marked for its historic contributions to the area.

Last week, a small ceremony to unveil the new historic marker drew a crowd to the corner of U.S. 1 and Grand Avenue to celebrate the recognition.

“This moment is really historic for our family,” said Leigh Cooper-Willis, a Golden Gate resident. “Just to preserve our history and let everyone know the great work that was put into our neighborhood.”

Many of today’s residents of the subdivisions are descendants of the neighborhood’s pioneering families who helped build not just their own tight-knit community, but also several of Coral Gables, and the rest of Miami’s enduring feats of construction. Cooper-Willis, for example, is a fourth-generation Bahamian descendant, now living with her son in the same house her grandfather was born in.

“During segregation, these neighborhoods were home to many of Coral Gables’ African American residents,” the new plaque reads. “Some Black pioneers worked nearby in Coconut Grove, Miami and Coral Gables. Others worked for notable local establishments, including the Peacock Inn, Deering Estate, and (Florida East Coast) railway.”

Julia Cooper / WLRN Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago speaks to the crowd gathered at the unveiling of the new Macfarlane Homestead and Golden Gate subdivision historic marker

The district is named after Flora MacFarlane, the plot’s first female homesteader and schoolteacher who sold 19.61 acres of land to the Coral Gables Securities Corporation in 1925. A year later it was annexed to the city.

City officials during the ceremony called the marker long overdue.

“I think it’s important that we take a moment to celebrate the roots of the ‘City Beautiful’,” said Coral Gables mayor Vince Lago.

Julia Cooper / WLRN Carl Leon Prime, President of the Lola B. Walker Homeowners Association, speaks during the unveiling ceremony.

The plaque, which was designated by the Florida Department of State’s Bureau of Historic Preservation, comes more than 30 years after the Macfarlane Homestead subdivision was added to the National Register of Historic Places .

The area has been recognized through the efforts of the Lola B. Walker Homeowners Association, a group of residents who’ve advocated for the community as it has faced changes and new development pressure .

“We have this acknowledgement and everyone remembers that these are the first neighborhoods of Coral Gables,” said Lola B. Walker Homeowners Association President Carl Leon Prime and third-generation Macfarlane resident. “And it is what makes it such a dynamic city.”