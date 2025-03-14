Are you a 'No Sabo Kid'? Share your experience with us

If you’re Latino in the U.S., you’ve probably heard of the term “No Sabo Kid" — especially on TikTok or Instagram.

Being a "No Sabo Kid" means that you are Latino but your Spanish is not perfect, or perhaps you don’t know the language at all. “No sabo” is an incorrect way to say “I don’t know” in Spanish, a basic verb conjugation mistake that is common for young children and other early language learners. The correct form is “no sé.”

Latinos in the U.S. use the expression to shame or label others within the community because of their imperfect Spanish. It is even used to define their connection to their cultural identity.

