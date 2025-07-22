Broward Sheriff's Office: Beware of bank phone scams

The Broward Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about bank scams over the phone, after fielding multiple reports from victims who say they were ripped off of thousands of dollars.

Investigators with BSO’s Pompano Beach district said Tuesday in a statement that they have received more than a dozen reports from residents who say they were scammed by individuals who pose as bank employees.

Scammers, say investigators, successfully tricked a victim into withdrawing $15,000 in cash. In another case, a couple was instructed to place their debit cards in an envelope and hand them over to an individual impersonating a member of their financial institution's fraud team.

Scammers usually call the victims to report some kind of suspicious activity with their accounts, which they say can be solved by withdrawing money in order to protect the assets. Then, victims are being asked to place the money on the backseat of an Uber the scammer has arranged, according to investigators.

When getting these types of calls, BSO authorities advise people to immediately hang up and contact their bank, as well as avoid giving personal information to unknown callers.

“Remember, scammers are always looking for ways to separate victims from their money,” authorities said in the statement. “Don't be a victim.”

If you live in a BSO jurisdiction and believe you are a victim of a similar scam, you are asked to call BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

READ MORE: Broward Sheriff's Office: Beware of text messages claiming you owe toll charges

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.