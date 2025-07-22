© 2025 WLRN
Broward Sheriff's Office: Beware of bank phone scams

WLRN Public Media | By Jimena Romero
Published July 22, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
Photo of a law enforcement vehicle
Miami Herald File
FILE: Federal prosecutors plan to unveil charges against dozens of Broward Sheriff’s Office employees accused of ripping off a government loan program meant for struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about bank scams over the phone, after fielding multiple reports from victims who say they were ripped off of thousands of dollars.

Investigators with BSO’s Pompano Beach district said Tuesday in a statement that they have received more than a dozen reports from residents who say they were scammed by individuals who pose as bank employees.

Scammers, say investigators, successfully tricked a victim into withdrawing $15,000 in cash. In another case, a couple was instructed to place their debit cards in an envelope and hand them over to an individual impersonating a member of their financial institution's fraud team.

Scammers usually call the victims to report some kind of suspicious activity with their accounts, which they say can be solved by withdrawing money in order to protect the assets. Then, victims are being asked to place the money on the backseat of an Uber the scammer has arranged, according to investigators.

When getting these types of calls, BSO authorities advise people to immediately hang up and contact their bank, as well as avoid giving personal information to unknown callers.

“Remember, scammers are always looking for ways to separate victims from their money,” authorities said in the statement. “Don't be a victim.”

If you live in a BSO jurisdiction and believe you are a victim of a similar scam, you are asked to call BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Jimena Romero
Jimena Romero is WLRN’s News and Public Affairs Producer. Besides producing The South Florida Roundup, she is also a general assignment reporter.
