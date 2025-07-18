Feds launch 'Don’t Lie for the Other Guy' campaign in Miami targeting illegal gun purchases

Federal law enforcement authorities and the firearm industry have launched a new public awareness campaign in Miami warning gun buyers that purchasing a firearm for someone who can’t legally own one is a federal crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Justice, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are leading the monthlong “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” campaign.

They announced the campaign at the Top Gun Indoor Range in Miami.

“The firearm industry has always been fully committed to keeping firearms out of the hands of those who should not possess them,” said NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi in a statement.

Ads will appear on 20 billboards, 40 bus shelters, over 530 radio spots in Miami, and across platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The message: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t and buy yourself 15 years in jail.”

Miami was selected for the campaign at the request of ATF. The initiative is funded by the firearms industry and supplemented by recent federal support allocated to ATF by Congress.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which supports the campaign, reported that it processed more than 1.1 million firearm purchases last year and denied more than 15,000 attempts to buy them.

“At FDLE, we respect the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. But with that right comes responsibility,” said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio in joining the others at Friday's announcement.

“FDLE plays a vital role in the process of exercising your right to own and purchase firearms. If you’re buying a gun for someone who can’t legally own one, you are committing a crime—and you’re potentially helping arm someone with dangerous intentions," Vecchio said.

Launched 25 years ago, the “Don’t Lie” program is a joint effort by ATF, DOJ, and NSSF to educate the public about the crime of straw purchasing — a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The program also provides tools to help local firearm retailers detect and prevent illegal sales.

