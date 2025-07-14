Elizabeth Insuasti
An ICE report says Marie-Ange Blaise, 44, died after refusing to take blood pressure medicine. Her son said she couldn't get seen by a doctor for chest pains.
A new report shows the Miami metro area leads the nation in its reliance on foreign-born hotel workers — an industry now on edge as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration enforcement efforts.
The report, released Monday, accuses Maduro’s administration of politically motivated arrests and widespread human rights violations following an election last July marred by allegations of fraud.
The Trump administration has granted Chevron a six-month license to restart oil production and exports in Venezuela, reversing a previous ban that was part of a broader sanctions campaign against President Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian government, sources told several national news outlets.
A congressional hearing hosted by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission is warning that a surge in violence against Colombian human rights defenders and social leaders threatens to unravel years of progress toward peace.
In a letter sent last week to top Trump administration officials, the Florida senator and members of the Senate Special Committee on Aging demanded coordinated investigations to dismantle foreign fraud networks exploiting seniors, citing $3.4 billion losses and trafficked labor in Southeast Asia in 2023.
Over 30 countries met for the Emergency Conference of The Hague Group this week in Bogotá, Colombia, to agree on a set of joint measures aimed at holding Israel accountable for its ongoing military campaign in Gaza.
Federal law enforcement and the firearm industry have launched "Don’t Lie for the Other Guy," a new public awareness campaign in Miami warning that buying a gun for someone who can’t legally own one is a serious federal crime.
Delray Beach police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that burned tire marks across the city’s rainbow-colored LGBTQ Pride mural last month — the third time the intersection has been vandalized since the mural was first painted in 2021.
At least two people have been wrongly charged under a Florida law that outlaws people living in the U.S. illegally from entering the state since a federal judge halted its enforcement
The newly built immigrant detention facility has come under fire after Democratic congressional members toured it over the weekend and reported harsh and horrific conditions.