Jake Shore is an investigative reporter for WLRN covering Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Previously, he was a Report for America Corps Member covering public safety for The Current GA, a nonprofit investigative newsroom based in Savannah, Georgia. His in-depth reporting changed police department policies, sparked legal action and led a local sheriff to reopen in-person visits to the jail.

Before that, he covered breaking news for the Island Packet newspaper in South Carolina. Jake is originally from Los Angeles, California and attended school at Fordham University in the Bronx. When not working, you can catch him playing pickup basketball, reading or trying out new restaurants.

Have a confidential tip or want to share your thoughts? Reach him at jshore@wlrnnews.org