© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delray Beach Pride mural vandalized again — for third time. Police hunt for suspect in pickup truck

WLRN Public Media | By Elizabeth Insuasti
Published July 16, 2025 at 7:40 PM EDT
The original mural was approved three years ago by the Delray Beach City Commissioners at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast First Street. The Palm Beach County Human Rights Councial and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation provided $17,000 to complete the artwork, which features the well-known rainbow colors associated with LGBTQ+ pride.
Courtesy
/
City of Delray Beach
The original mural was approved three years ago by the Delray Beach City Commissioners at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast First Street. The Palm Beach County Human Rights Councial and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation provided $17,000 to complete the artwork, which features the well-known rainbow colors associated with LGBTQ+ pride.

Delray Beach police said they are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that burned tire marks across the city’s rainbow-colored LGBTQ Pride mural last month — the third time the intersection has been vandalized since the mural was first painted in 2021.

The latest incident occurred June 17 during Pride Month at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue, near Old School Square.

Surveillance footage shows a pickup truck stopping at the intersection, then spinning its tires in a burnout and driving away.

Moments later, the same vehicle returns and leaves a second set of marks. Police say the license plate was not clearly visible, and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains active.

The Pride mural, featuring the rainbow colors associated with LGBTQ+ visibility, was approved by city commissioners and installed in 2021. It was funded with $17,000 from the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The mural has now been targeted in three separate acts of vandalism.

In June 2021, just one day after the mural was unveiled, Alexander Jerich, then 20 of Lake Worth, was arrested after doing burnouts across the intersection while participating in a birthday caravan for former President Donald Trump. He later pleaded guilty to related charges.

On Feb. 4, 2024, Dylan Brewer, a 19-year-old man from Clearwater, was arrested after using his truck to do similar burnouts, defacing the mural again. Witnesses and surveillance footage led to his arrest. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge and agreed to pay $5,000 in restitution to the city for restoration costs.

Rand Hoch, president of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, told WPEC CBS12 News: “These are extremely hateful people that want to make a statement that they don’t agree with LGBTQ+ people being around.”

“They have no regard for the people who could be in that intersection,” Hoch added. “They just want to make a hateful statement — again and again and again.”

Similar acts of Pride mural vandalism — often involving tire marks — have been reported in other South Florida cities particularly during Pride Month.
Tags
South Florida Palm Beach CountyNewsLocal NewsDelray BeachLGBTQ CommunityFlorida LGBTQ
Elizabeth Insuasti
Elizabeth Insuasti is an intern with WLRN through the Bob Graham Center for Publica Service at the University of Florida. She's a UF senior.
See stories by Elizabeth Insuasti
More On This Topic