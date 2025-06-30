Immigrant advocates press FIFA, Miami-Dade officials to keep ICE agents away from soccer events

Immigrant advocates and Billy Corben, an award-winning filmmaker and outspoken political activist, are calling on FIFA, the World Cup soccer governing body, and Miami-Dade officials to use their influence to protect soccer fans from federal immigration agents.

“If FIFA fails to protect fans, this World Cup will be remembered as the place where chaos reigned, families were separated, and loved ones were disappeared,” said Yareliz Mendez-Zamora, Policy Coordinator with American Friends Service Committee, in a statement. “This is a moment where we need courageous leadership that protects all of our communities.”

People should not have to fear ICE or deportation for coming to Miami for vacation or to attend the World Cup, Corben told reporters.

The activists and Corben held a rally and press conference on Monday morning in front of the FIFA offices in Coral Gables to outline their demands. They said FIFA officials did not respond to their requests to protect soccer fans from potential ICE raids.

The activists cited two recent troubling incidents involving federal immigration authorities from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Enforcement.

Earlier this month, DHS announced on social media — in a post later deleted — that ICE agents were going to assist with security at the June 14 kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sofia Zarran / WLRN Billy Corben speaks alongside other activists to discourage ICE's presence in Miami and at the World Cup at a press conference on Monday, June 30, 2025, outside FIFA offices in Coral Gables.

And just days before the Club World Cup event, the Miami Herald reported that a federal immigration agent arrived at a World Cup party held on Biscayne Bay attended by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava. The event on a barge was cancelled by its sponsor, Spanish-language network Telemundo, after a Coast Guard inspection including one CBP agent interrupted the festivities. The boat and catering crew were asked to show proof of legal status, says activists.

“If a boat carrying the Mayor of one of the biggest counties in the United States could be raided, imagine what could happen to the everyday people who just want to enjoy a game,” said the AFSC’s Mendez-Zamora. “If FIFA does not act quickly to protect fans, it risks international fans being kidnapped by people in masks and being lost in a system that doesn’t work.”

Noting Miami-Dade has given FIFA $46 million in subsidies, the activists said “residents more than deserve that their investment be honored by ensuring that the World Cup is a welcoming and safe event, both for international and domestic attendees."