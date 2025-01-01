Sofia Zarran

Sofia “Z” Zarran is a Summer 2025 Intern at WLRN. As a student of journalism and linguistics, Z has a passion for language and communication. She likes to share that passion through reporting and teaching.

She is the outgoing podcast producer for the Florida Political Review out of the Bob Graham Center at the University of Florida. She was a deputy editor for WUFT-FM at UF in Gainesville and a writer and editor for Rowdy and STRIKE magazines.

Z recently successfully completed CNN Academy’s simulation in Atlanta, Georgia and Abu Dhabi on storytelling in the age of artificial intelligence. She also finished an internship with the English Language Institute at UF where she taught ESL to professionals. She graduates from UF at the end of this summer.

When she’s not binging murder mystery books or shows, she is playing with her cat, Boo, or debating whether Howl’s Moving Castle or Toy Story is the perfect movie.